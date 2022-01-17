4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $375,000

Carol Hamilton, M: 402-813-2044, carolhamilton100@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/carol.hamilton - This is the STUNNING 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage RANCH WALKOUT in Stone Ridge you've been waiting for! This open floor plan has WOW factor as soon as you walk in the door with gorgeous newer Laminate FLOORING throughout the whole main floor! Beautiful BOLD colors, brand new ROOF & GUTTERS 2021, new insulated GARAGE DOORS 2021, GO BIG RED Garage Colors, nearly all new WINDOWS in 2018, LARGE finished basement featuring a 2nd KITCHEN, living areas, bedroom, & bathroom. Master suite has a walk-in closet, WHIRLPOOL TUB w new TILE facing, dual sinks and shower. Backyard SANCTUARY w expanded patio, gas FIREPIT, sprinkler system, natural gas run to deck, fully fenced w extra WIDE gates, & professional landscaping for a private OASIS. Walk to water park, playground, the elementary school, Standing Bear Lake, & Flanagan Lake!!