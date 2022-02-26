4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $375,000

Ben Smail, M: 402-660-1174, hello@benjaminsmail.com, www.benjaminsmail.com - This six-years-young Shadow Glen two-story home with easy access to Dodge Expressway has it all! Beautiful open concept modern kitchen with hand scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry. Gas fireplace with stone surround in living room. Private main floor office with french doors perfect for working from home. Four large bedrooms on second floor. Spacious primary bedroom ensuite bath has double sinks, tiled shower, and large walk-in closet. Impressive finished basement! Massive wet bar with heated tile floors, granite countertops with raised bar, and stainless steel microwave and refrigerator. Modern gas fireplace. Striking 3/4 bath with custom tiled shower and heated floors. Fully-fenced yard. Extended patio with gas line and one year old hot tub. Walking distance to Shadow Glen park with playground, pavilion, volleyball, soccer, and access to