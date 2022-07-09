Ben Minnick, M: 402-598-6803, ben@catalystomaha.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Don't miss out on this like-new ranch! You will be welcomed into this home with an open floor plan, bright natural light, and more! You'll love the living area that opens up to the kitchen which boasts stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and tons of cabinet and countertop space. Enjoy the primary bedroom that boasts an ensuite with dual vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. The spacious, finished basement contains an additional bathroom and large bedroom. Spend your summer nights in the backyard with a covered patio - perfect for entertaining or letting furry friends run! Bonus features include a garage that has a gas heater running out to it and a great location near schools and many places to dine or shop. Schedule your tour today! AMA.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $380,000
Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
The 17-year-old was fishing along the Platte River when he was swept away in the current and drowned, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
The John C. Fremont Days Committee has announced a few schedule changes.
John C. Fremont Days has a lot to offer. Here are just a few options for this weekend.
Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout.
