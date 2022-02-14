4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $384,900

Mark Gorup, M: 402-657-0573, mark@omahahomesforsale.com, www.betteromaha.com - This is the ONE! Gorgeous 4 bedroom Elkhorn Ranch home situated on a rare cul-de-sac lot. Open kitchen concept with hardwood floors, birch cabinets, granite counters & island, stainless steel appliances, & built-in desk. Family room with stunning built-ins, double sided fireplace sharing with the informal dining room. This is a Ranch home with an actual formal dining room with beautiful arches that open to a spacious living room. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet, surround speakers, & a primary bath with dual vanity, tub, & shower. Lower level is finished with a recreation room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, finished storage closet, & a bonus room that can be used as a kitchenette or 2nd laundry room. Huge unfinished storage room with endless possibilities like a theater room, game room, wet bar or whatever your heart desires. Come see for yourself, showings begin Friday Feb 4th at 8am. Home is being sold