Nick Benner, M: 402-769-8258, nick.benner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This immaculate 2-story in Elkhorn North's popular Sagewood is an entertainer's dream. This incredible home features an huge open floor plan with engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops (in kitchen and all bathrooms), a large dining room, and modern fixtures throughout. Upstairs you'll find a large master with a double vanity and walk in closet, tile floored bathrooms, 2nd floor laundry, three large additional bedrooms, and a small sitting area. Retreat downstairs to your newly finished basement that features a large bar area, exercise/play space and GIANT lounging area that is perfect for movies or game days. Lastly step outside onto your perfectly manicured and landscape yard and relax under your covered pergola. It doesn't get much better than this, so don't wait!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old Ames man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine with intent to …
A 31-year-old woman faces charges after Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of Nor…
Police arrest Fremont man
It brought tears to Sheila Monke’s eyes.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Wyatt Spalding calls it his first clutch moment.
The Fremont Family YMCA announced last week that Terry Gilfry would take over as interim CEO while it searches for someone to fill the role.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
After almost 70 years of operation in the Fremont community, OfficeNet announced in late December that it had been acquired by Eakes Office So…
Farmers voiced their opposition to construction of a trail on a former railroad line when the Dodge County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday.