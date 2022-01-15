 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

Nick Benner, M: 402-769-8258, nick.benner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This immaculate 2-story in Elkhorn North's popular Sagewood is an entertainer's dream. This incredible home features an huge open floor plan with engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops (in kitchen and all bathrooms), a large dining room, and modern fixtures throughout. Upstairs you'll find a large master with a double vanity and walk in closet, tile floored bathrooms, 2nd floor laundry, three large additional bedrooms, and a small sitting area. Retreat downstairs to your newly finished basement that features a large bar area, exercise/play space and GIANT lounging area that is perfect for movies or game days. Lastly step outside onto your perfectly manicured and landscape yard and relax under your covered pergola. It doesn't get much better than this, so don't wait!

