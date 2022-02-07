Angela Hunter, M: 402-612-3308, angela.hunter@redfin.com, www.redfin.com - This south facing Elkhorn beauty is move-in ready and waiting for you to call it home! A covered front porch welcomes you to a spacious main floor that boasts a front sitting room, & 1/2 bath. The living room features a corner gas fireplace & is open to the eat-in kitchen. You will love the abundant counter & cabinet space with high end finishes - quartz counter tops, tile backsplash & SS appliances. The large walk-in pantry will hold all of the snacks!! On the 2nd level, you will find 4 incredibly spacious bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry & a bonus landing/office/play area. The primary suite doesn't lack in space & has a huge walk-in closet & 3/4 bath en-suite with dual vanity. The kitchen & bathrooms feature LVP flooring! The unfinished basement offers amazing storage or the opportunity to add more finished sq ft in the future. Outside you can enjoy the massive fully fenced yard & 3 car garage! 2 blocks to Sagewood
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
The lion could be from the same litter as a young male found abandoned in the area last fall and sent to the Scottsbluff zoo.
Tate Harman was gaining new insight.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.