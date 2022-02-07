4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

Angela Hunter, M: 402-612-3308, angela.hunter@redfin.com, www.redfin.com - This south facing Elkhorn beauty is move-in ready and waiting for you to call it home! A covered front porch welcomes you to a spacious main floor that boasts a front sitting room, & 1/2 bath. The living room features a corner gas fireplace & is open to the eat-in kitchen. You will love the abundant counter & cabinet space with high end finishes - quartz counter tops, tile backsplash & SS appliances. The large walk-in pantry will hold all of the snacks!! On the 2nd level, you will find 4 incredibly spacious bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry & a bonus landing/office/play area. The primary suite doesn't lack in space & has a huge walk-in closet & 3/4 bath en-suite with dual vanity. The kitchen & bathrooms feature LVP flooring! The unfinished basement offers amazing storage or the opportunity to add more finished sq ft in the future. Outside you can enjoy the massive fully fenced yard & 3 car garage! 2 blocks to Sagewood