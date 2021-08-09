 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

Karen Fries, M: 402-690-1243, karen.fries@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/karen.fries - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Ba Great Family Home in popular Sagewood. Elkhorn Schools. Walking distance to the elementary school. Over 3,000Fsf! Nice kitchen with newly remodeled walk in pantry, SS appliances, New DW, Custom drop zone area for the kids. 2nd flr has Large Master Bedroom along with 3 other spacious bdrms. Finished lower level with storage. This home has a privacy fence and nice backyard with trees! Close to Lake Flanagan, schools and walking trails. Agent is related to seller. Showings start today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News