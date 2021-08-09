4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $385,000

Karen Fries, M: 402-690-1243, karen.fries@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/karen.fries - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Ba Great Family Home in popular Sagewood. Elkhorn Schools. Walking distance to the elementary school. Over 3,000Fsf! Nice kitchen with newly remodeled walk in pantry, SS appliances, New DW, Custom drop zone area for the kids. 2nd flr has Large Master Bedroom along with 3 other spacious bdrms. Finished lower level with storage. This home has a privacy fence and nice backyard with trees! Close to Lake Flanagan, schools and walking trails. Agent is related to seller. Showings start today!