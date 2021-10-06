Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Warm & inviting home. This home has it all this home has maintenance free siding. The kitchen has double oven gas cooktop & hard surface countertops and pantry. Wood floors in kitchen and family room Private office on main floor. 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, primary bedroom with private bath with jacuzzi & separate shower. There are two fireplaces, plantation shutters, finished basement. You will gets lost in the primary bedroom closet!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $390,000
