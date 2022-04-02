Heidi Steskal, M: 402-660-6712, heidi.steskal@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Hard to come by, practically new VILLA that comes fully loaded! As you walk up to the front door the grand front stoop sets the tone. Walk through the front door and you will be greeted with a large living area offering high ceilings, a stacked stone fireplace and tall windows allowing plenty of of natural light. The open kitchen has a center island, granite countertops, SS appliances with a gas stove and walk in pantry. Primary bedroom has a fantastic en suite bath with a zero entry shower, two separate vanities and a heated tile floor. Walk through the primary closet straight into the sizable laundry room with cabinets/shelving and a built in ironing board. Second bedroom and full bath complete the main level. Venture down to the walkout basement to a terrific family room with a wet bar area, two large bedrooms and another 3/4 bath. This villa also comes with two storage areas! Located on a quiet circle, re
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $390,000
