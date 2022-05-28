4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $395,000

Andrea Oster, M: 402-699-4687, andrea.oster@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful 2 story in popular Sagewood Pointe! Walking distance to the Elkhorn schools. This 4 bed, 3 bath features an open floor plan. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, R/O water system and large walk-in pantry. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer! 2nd floor laundry and flex room/loft! Basement is unfinished and ready to make it your own! The large corner lot provides plenty of room to run, play, or relax in the fenced yard with a sprinkler system. This home is a must see!