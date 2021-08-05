4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $395,000

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Why wait for new construction when you can move right into this BETTER than new walkout ranch home sitting on a large corner lot. This open concept ranch with modern design and sophisticated appointments will truly check off all the boxes on your list. Some of the key features include: real solid hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, wall treatments, upgraded lighting and hardware, a recently finished lower level and much more. And to top it off this great home sits on one of the largest homes in the neighborhood with the deck positioned for added privacy and well protect from the hot evening sun.