4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $395,000

Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom open concept home which feature an island kitchen, great room, raised ceiling, primary bath w/Deluxe Shower, all GE appliances, sprinkler system and 3 Car Garage. This home has been extremely well-maintained & features extra touches. The floorplan is perfect for gatherings of family and friends, and the quartz counters in the bathrooms are just a few of the high-end finishes you'll love.