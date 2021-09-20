 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000

Natalja Callahan, M: 402-613-5717, natalja.callahan@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - **On the market for backup offers only.**Beautiful two-story charmer off of scenic Skyline Drive. Located on a large corner lot with a fully fenced in yard. Be prepared to fall in love with the grand staircase, recently refinished wood floors, bay windows and other unique design details throughout the house. It's loaded with charm! 4bed/4bath/2 car garage, upstairs laundry, finished basement. Newer stainless steal appliances, furnace, A/C, and water heater. This house is turn key and ready for a hassle free move. Don't wait to schedule a tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News