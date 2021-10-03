4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000

Natalja Callahan, M: 402-613-5717, natalja.callahan@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful two-story charmer off of scenic Skyline Drive. Located on a large corner lot with a fully fenced in yard. Be prepared to fall in love with the grand staircase, recently refinished wood floors, bay windows and other unique design details throughout the house. It's loaded with charm! 4bed/4bath/2 car garage, upstairs laundry, finished basement. Newer stainless steal appliances, furnace, A/C, and water heater. This house is turn key and ready for a hassle free move. Don't wait to schedule a tour!