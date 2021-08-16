4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,990

Jamal Rahmanzai, M: 402-237-9309, jamal.rahmanzai@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Spacious and open floor plan 4 bed 4 bath 3 car garage in The Grove!! This house has been very well maintained in its short life and you can definitely see the pride in ownership!! New AC, roof, gutter, and deck in 2020. Beautiful maple cabinets in the kitchen with updated granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The previous owners added a bonus room with french doors and laminate floors that are perfect for a kid's room or an office. The finished lower level has a huge open room, bookshelves, 3/4 bath, and walkout.