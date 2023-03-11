Karen Wilwerding, M: 402-598-6686, karen.wilwerding@bhhsamb.com, - Contract Pending. On the market for back-up offers only. Gorgeous two-story home located in highly sought after Sagewood neighborhood with no immediate backyard neighbors. Elkhorn school district! Built in 2017. Featuring an open floor plan with 4 bed, 3 bath and 3 car garage. Great room with stone front fireplace opens to kitchen with large island, quartz countertops and tiled backsplash. Large walk-in pantry and office space off the kitchen. Spacious primary suite and primary bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, and large walk-in closet. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000
