Lance Cole, M: 402-871-9915, lance.cole@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lance.cole - Beautiful ranch style home in Elkhorn! 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an oversized two car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. Great ceiling treatments including living room floating ceiling and double tiered ceiling in the master bedroom with a lighting tray. Master bedroom includes huge walk in closet, double sinks with granite countertops, and a large walk in shower with ceramic tile from wall and ceiling with cobblestone flooring. You will love the basement with tons of room for entertainment! large recroom, wetbar, and a 3 tiered theater! Lower level bedroom has its own bathroom and walk in closet. Agent has equity. See it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000
