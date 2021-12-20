 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

Lance Cole, M: 402-871-9915, lance.cole@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lance.cole - Beautiful ranch style home in Elkhorn! 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an oversized two car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. Great ceiling treatments including living room floating ceiling and double tiered ceiling in the master bedroom with a lighting tray. Master bedroom includes huge walk in closet, double sinks with granite countertops, and a large walk in shower with ceramic tile from wall and ceiling with cobblestone flooring. You will love the basement with tons of room for entertainment! large recroom, wetbar, and a 3 tiered theater! Lower level bedroom has its own bathroom and walk in closet. Agent has equity. See it today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces weapon charges

Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News