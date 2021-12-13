 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Gorgeous sprawling two story w custom features not seen at this price. Large open floorplan with solid hardwood floors, floor to ceiling fireplace and new carpet. Chef's kitchen features granite, stainless and walk-in hidden pantry. Designer lighting, new carpet and new paint on main and 2nd level. Lower level boasts a second kitchen, 3/4 bath, non-conforming room and surround sound media area. Private second staircase leads from basement to large 3 car - perfect for a hobbyist. Second floor has four large bedrooms including a huge primary bedroom w 5 piece bath and large closet. No cookie cutter finishes: home has cased windows (vs sheet rock wrapped), stacked stone on exterior, front porch, and so many other details to see. Newer roof and ext paint. Truly a must see! Open Sunday 1 - 3.

