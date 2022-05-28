4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

Sarah Guy, M: 402-915-2009, sguy@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Clean, pristine, and practically new! Stunning Castle Creek 2 story sits on an oversized corner lot and features elegant finishes throughout. Sought after open floor plan filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with white staggered cabinets, quartz counters, SS appliances, large island and huge walk in pantry! 4 bedrooms upstairs will WOW you with their sizes! Primary suite features room for sitting area, oversized tiled shower, double sinks with corian counters, and impressive walk in closet. Walkout basement gets lots of light and would be easy to finish to add extra finished square footage! Other amenities include drop zone off 3 car garage, high end window treatments, sprinkler system, 2nd floor laundry, gas fireplace with stacked stone façade, and too many more to list! Close to elementary school and only ½ mile to new high school set to open in the fall.