4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $410,000

Jake Romero, M: 402-577-1028, jromero@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome home to a spacious 4 bed 3 bath Elkhorn ranch. Living area features tall ceilings, gas fireplace & built in surround sound. Kitchen offers quartz, stainless steel appliances(gas range) & plenty of cabinet space . Large primary bedroom with on-suite that allows for a private feel & walk in closet. You will enjoy getting ready in the elegant primary bath with shower, dual sinks & custom vanity. The 15 x 15 covered patio overlooks large fenced in yard with sprinkler system. Finished basement w/wet-bar and 4th bedroom. Located within walking distance to nearby Arbor View elementary school. Schedule a showing before this ones gone. All measurements approximate.