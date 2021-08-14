 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $410,000

Ryan Wullschleger, M: 402-415-1213, ryan.wullschleger@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Recent Construction Ranch home with a contemporary feel, backing to the golf course in the popular Stone Creek neighborhood. Featuring 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 3.5 Car garage, large deck and a large finished basement! Finished Basement adds great usable living space with extra bedroom suite, office, quartz bar, entertaining area, workshop/built-in safe room gym and storage area. Step out back to a large deck, patio and beautifully landscaped back yard with no rear neighbors. Get ready to meet the neighbors and start working on your golf game. Less than a mile from the new OPS Westview High School. Schedule your showing today. AMA per DC Assessor. Agent has equity.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Omaha man
Crime and Courts

Police arrest Omaha man

  • Updated

At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic …

Police arrest Fremonter
Crime and Courts

Police arrest Fremonter

  • Updated

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News