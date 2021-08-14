4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $410,000

Ryan Wullschleger, M: 402-415-1213, ryan.wullschleger@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Recent Construction Ranch home with a contemporary feel, backing to the golf course in the popular Stone Creek neighborhood. Featuring 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 3.5 Car garage, large deck and a large finished basement! Finished Basement adds great usable living space with extra bedroom suite, office, quartz bar, entertaining area, workshop/built-in safe room gym and storage area. Step out back to a large deck, patio and beautifully landscaped back yard with no rear neighbors. Get ready to meet the neighbors and start working on your golf game. Less than a mile from the new OPS Westview High School. Schedule your showing today. AMA per DC Assessor. Agent has equity.