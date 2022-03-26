Michael Jones, M: 402-578-9698, mjones@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Hard to find custom 2 story in Suncrest. This 4 bedroom 4 Bath 3 Car garage won't last long! Walk into a completely open concept main floor with very large living room and flex space great for gatherings. Kitchen features the highly sought after hidden walk in pantry, countertop space, center island w/sink and luxury vinyl flooring! Great drop zone off the large garage with custom built-ins. In the basement you will find a movie theater space great for hosting movie night or game day! A 3/4 bathroom and bedroom room makes this basement a great place for guests to stay. Don't miss out on this one! AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000
