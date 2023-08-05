Tony Terp, M: 402-301-1658, Tony@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - This beautifully updated ranch with 4 bedrooms in desired Elkhorn schools is a sight to behold. Upon entering this house, you are immediately struck by the spaciousness and elegance of the living area. The updated paint on the walls creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, with a tasteful color palette that complements the natural light streaming in through large windows. The kitchen is a chef's dream. It boasts modern appliances, sleek countertops, and ample storage space. The adjacent dining area is perfect for hosting family gatherings or intimate dinner parties. The basement is massive with updated flooring and is perfect to entertain with friends and family with the surround sound and wet bar. The outside offers a sprawling backyard for the family to enjoy beautiful summer days. This is a stunning property that is completely ready for a new family to move right in and enjoy. Better hurry because it won’t last