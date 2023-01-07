4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $428,500

Megan Bengtson, M: 402-740-5519, megan@apexgroupomaha.com, https://www.ApexGroupOmaha.com - Stunning villa on a large cul-de-sac lot in Elk Ridge, a 55+ community. This home has been meticulously maintained. Fresh paint along with an open & spacious floor plan, tall ceilings & loads of natural light make this home warm & inviting. Living room with a stone fireplace is open to the kitchen & dining. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, engineered wood floors, island, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Drop zone & laundry near the garage. Primary bedroom has a full bath with dual sinks, separated tub & tiled shower & walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms & full bath complete the main floor. Partially finished basement has a rec room already plumbed for a wet bar -- perfect for entertaining. There is also a 4th bedroom & ¾ bath & unfinished space to make your own & ample storage. Enjoy the views on the covered deck that was recently stained & backs to open space wit