4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $429,500

Large ranch home in fantastic condition with brand new roof! This home has been meticulously taken care of and well loved. Large family room with brick fireplace open to the kitchen. Amazing natural light with all the windows! Kitchen has real wood floors, stainless steel appliances and great storage throughout. The mudroom/laundry room has bonus section for extra pantry or secondary office. Primary suite has separate tub/shower plus large closet. Two additional bedrooms on the main level. Extra large basement includes 4th bedroom, additional bathroom, cozy fireplace and a wonderful space to entertain! Built in wet bar and slider walkout door. Wonderful covered deck and large patio space. Newly finished garage floors make this area extra clean and special. Walking distance to school and easy access to Dodge and Village Pointe! All appliances stay including the washer and dryer! Don't miss!