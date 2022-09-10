4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $430,000

Erin O'Brien, M: 414-801-6302, erin.obrien@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This 2 year old home is as good as new without the wait! 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage with approx 2,397 finished sq. ft. Welcoming two story entry with open main floorpan, kitchen and dinette. Gorgeous fireplace surrounded by built ins. Tons of natural light, walk-in pantry, drop zone with storage. Flex room at the front of the house brings in incredible light with the windows- would be perfect for that home office, playroom, dining room, study etc. Stairway to 2nd floor is around the back of the home. Fabulous primary suite with a tiled walk in shower, custom vanity and a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with full bath (double vanity). You will fall in love with the finishes in the home. All appliances stay! Fully fenced in yard with sprinkler system.