4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $430,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Amazing walk-out ranch in cul-de-sac on prime lot in Elkhorn's Piney Creek subdivision! 4 BDRM/3 BA/3 CAR w/5th non-conforming in LL. Tons of beautiful updates throughout! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/professionally painted cabinets, NEW backsplash-countertops-appliances-light fixtures & built-in buffet. New high-end LVT flooring-entire main floor. BRAND NEW $15,000 composite deck w/glass railing. NEW interior white panel doors. Updated primary BA. Updated main BA w/skylight. Many NEW windows. NEW roof in 2016. Water heater 2019. BRAND NEW carpet in LL. Great open flr plan w/vaulted ceilings, gas FP & flr to ceiling windows. Stunning updated kitchen w/island & large walk-in pantry. Convenient main floor laundry/mudroom. Radon mitigation system. Tons of additional living space in huge FR w/wetbar that walks out to LL patio, 3/4 BA, 4th BDRM & 5th non-conforming. Huge flat fenced yard. Great location w

