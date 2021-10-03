 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $435,000

Marie Bartlett, M: 402-843-8870, marie.bartlett@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - This beautiful 2 story home won't last long! This home features spacious living areas with tons of natural lighting! The kitchen offers a large eat in island and plenty of cabinets for storage! The living room has beautiful build in shelves and cabinets surrounding the fireplace. Enjoy the backyard oasis with a fully fenced in yard, concrete patio and a fire pit! Hurry out!

