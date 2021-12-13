Deb Ellis, M: 402-706-1003, deb.ellis8@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful Ranch in Popular Elk Valley, Elkhorn South school district! Amazing curb appeal with gorgeous landscaping, open floor plan, grand vaulted ceilings, tons of windows for amazing natural light, painted cabinets and granite throughout, stunning new chandelier, black stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a large finished lower level with industrial bedroom ceiling detail, owners are offering $5,000 flooring allowance so you can customize with your own style This home has a rare poured concrete insulated wall system that is extremely energy efficiency! Large level backyard with large patio, great for entertaining! 3rd Car garage/outbuilding is located in the backyard, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
Police probe car-bike accident
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a pursuit involving law enforcement on Sunday.
A Fremont man killed by police last May aimed a BB gun at officers but never fired a shot, according to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were continuing on Monday to follow up with leads and potential associates of a man wanted after a purs…
With Jean Schafersman’s flowers and his own lawn care services, Joe Brown said it made perfect sense to team up.
A grand jury determined there was no criminal conduct in regard to the death of a Fremont man who was shot by police in May.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.