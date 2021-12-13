 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $435,000

Deb Ellis, M: 402-706-1003, deb.ellis8@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful Ranch in Popular Elk Valley, Elkhorn South school district! Amazing curb appeal with gorgeous landscaping, open floor plan, grand vaulted ceilings, tons of windows for amazing natural light, painted cabinets and granite throughout, stunning new chandelier, black stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a large finished lower level with industrial bedroom ceiling detail, owners are offering $5,000 flooring allowance so you can customize with your own style This home has a rare poured concrete insulated wall system that is extremely energy efficiency! Large level backyard with large patio, great for entertaining! 3rd Car garage/outbuilding is located in the backyard, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

