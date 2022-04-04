Erin Eliz Strunk, M: 402-598-1504, erin.strunk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Pre-inspected two story home now available in Briar Hills! With 4 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms above grade, a main floor concept that offers balance between collaborative spaces and separation this home has a lot to offer! If you like to spend time in the kitchen to cook you will appreciate the generous amount of storage for all of your appliances & abundance of natural light from the backside! With the option to entertain both inside & out, you will soon gain appreciation for the amenities offered at every season including a lower level wet bar, stoned media wall, outdoor built-in hot tub, backyard concrete pad + basketball hoop to enjoy hours of ball time! Master suite includes double vanities, soaker tub & extensive walk-in closet! The main floor houses a separate space ideal for an office. Half bathroom + laundry room are conveniently located behind the kitchen near the garage entr
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $437,100
