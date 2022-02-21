 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $439,000

Brittany Kohlbek, M: 402-913-6907, Brittany.kohlbek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Gorgeous walkout ranch in sought after Grove neighborhood. Elkhorn Schools, and just minutes from dodge expway, shopping, splash pad, park and baseball diamond. Featuring large island with quartz countertops, cabinets to the ceiling and pantry. Large primary bedroom and bathroom with a soaker tub AND shower, walk in closet and double vanities. You'll love the spacious basement with amazing wetbar w/wine fridge and dishwasher. Don't miss out! AMA

