4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000

Nick Nun, M: 402-517-5827, nick@nunrealestate.com, https://www.nicknun.com - Built in 2019 this immaculate Elkhorn 2 Story has a beautiful view & no rear neighbors! Thoughtful floor plan features a flex room at the front of the house- great light for a home office or playroom. Open concept kitchen/living/dining area w/hardwood floors & designer finishes. The kitchen is anchored by a gorgeous island w/quartz countertops & boasts SS appliances, tile backsplash & walk-in pantry. Convenient drop zone off the garage as well as a main floor powder bath. Enjoy the manicured landscaping & lawn from the custom paver patio or covered back deck w/media wall. Primary suite is oversized & features double sinks, walk-in shower, spacious closet & attached second floor laundry. Unfinished walkout basement is full of potential, giving you the opportunity to earn some sweat equity. Excellent location w/easy access to the elementary, middle & high schools (Elkhorn North!). This home is an incredible valu