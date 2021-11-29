Trac Burkhardt, M: 402-541-5669, Trac.Burkhardt@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Open House Sunday, 11/28 on this beautiful pre-inspected 2 Story in Stone Creek. Home sits on a large .31-acre flat lot in a cul-de-sac, near the golf course. Spectacular 2 story entry open to family rm with gas FP with custom built-ins w/tons of natural light. The oversized kitchen features HW floors, 9’ ceilings, newer appliances, large center island, walk-in pantry & wet bar area. Formal dining, office area, mudroom w/sink & laundry, & 2½ bathrooms. The upper level features an oversized master suite w/sitting area, double-sided FP, 2 vanities, whirlpool tub & his & her closets. 3 additional spacious bedrooms & bath complete this space. Surround speakers, newer roof, 2 furnaces, water heaters, and A/Cs. Relax and entertain on the large deck, w/6’ privacy fence, & invisible fence. LL is ready to be finished as you wish and has rough-in for 4th bath. Walk to the new clubhouse restaurant.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amid the remote and stunning beauty of Labyrinth Canyon, Travis Kisling was in trouble.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 3:35 p.m., Nov. 23, Jeffrey A. Collins, 32, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 700 …
At approximately 5:15 a.m. Nov. 19, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after h…
LINCOLN—The fight is finished.
At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 21, Emory W. Hecker, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after he threatened the vic…
At approximately 7:15 a.m., Nov. 22, Fernando Garcia-Juarez, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license…
At approximately 7:30 a.m., Nov. 21, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 200 block of north Crosby Stree…
EUFAULA, Ala.—Recently, 50 of the best bass fishermen from around the country competed in a nationally-recognized tournament in Alabama.
PLATTSMOTH – Janet McCartney, who has served on the Cass County Board of Commissioners for the past 11 years, has announced she is stepping do…