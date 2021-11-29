4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000

Trac Burkhardt, M: 402-541-5669, Trac.Burkhardt@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Open House Sunday, 11/28 on this beautiful pre-inspected 2 Story in Stone Creek. Home sits on a large .31-acre flat lot in a cul-de-sac, near the golf course. Spectacular 2 story entry open to family rm with gas FP with custom built-ins w/tons of natural light. The oversized kitchen features HW floors, 9’ ceilings, newer appliances, large center island, walk-in pantry & wet bar area. Formal dining, office area, mudroom w/sink & laundry, & 2½ bathrooms. The upper level features an oversized master suite w/sitting area, double-sided FP, 2 vanities, whirlpool tub & his & her closets. 3 additional spacious bedrooms & bath complete this space. Surround speakers, newer roof, 2 furnaces, water heaters, and A/Cs. Relax and entertain on the large deck, w/6’ privacy fence, & invisible fence. LL is ready to be finished as you wish and has rough-in for 4th bath. Walk to the new clubhouse restaurant.