4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $445,000

Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Why buy new when you can move right into this beautiful 2 Story, 4BR, 4BA home. Open plan with granite counters in kitchen, SS appliances and large W/I pantry. Fresh hardwood in family room, all new carpet, grand primary bed w/ 2 walk-ins and expansive bath. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Inviting basement with a playroom, 3/4 bath, tons of storage, and hookup for a wet bar. Beautiful stone natural gas fire pit with outdoor seat wall. New composite deck, stunning paver patio and natural gas grill hookup. Large 3 car garage and great drop zone just inside off garage. AMA.