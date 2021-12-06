 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $449,000

Cristina Gonzalez, M: 402-320-3116, cristina.gonzalez@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Beautifully located in highly sought after Grove Subdivision. Apart from being within minutes to shops and restaurants, this house features a modern new kitchen, including all new appliances with induction technology, quartz countertops, new deck, high ceilings, sun room, skylight windows, sprinkler system and so many more upgrades throughout the house. Don't miss this opportunity, its a must see! AMA

