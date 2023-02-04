Taylor McCain, M: 402-206-4293, Taylor.McCain@thebrileyteam.com, https://GittSoldItNebraska.com - BUILD EQUITY in the largest 2 story Ruby floor plan designed by Richland Homes! If you are looking for a newer construction that you do not have to wait for, this IS the house for you! You'll love hosting with this kitchen and living room set up - gather around over 8 feet of your quartz countertop kitchen island & on game days, make your way to your over-sized living room with gas fireplace & updated black out window coverings! Your primary room features a private bath with double sink vanity, magnificent walk in closet & an additional 8x10, naturally lit space for an office/reading nook; whatever your heart desires. Upper level laundry where all 4 rooms are located make laundry day a breeze & the unfinished walk out basement has been primed & is ready for new owners to make it their own! Stop by to check out the beneficial updates that have helped nourish and bring character to this 2019