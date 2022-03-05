Beautiful 2-story, 4 bed/3 bath/3 car modern farmhouse plan by Huntington Homes. Sunny main floor features an open concept living room with beautiful stone fireplace & built-in shelving. The light and bright kitchen has custom cabinets with granite countertops and ss appliances. Main floor office with sliding barn door. The second floor features a spacious owner's bedroom with oversized walk-in closet and walk-through to laundry rm. 2nd floor bonus room. Exterior features: Hardie board siding, west facing covered back patio on a large corner lot. High efficiency HVAC system. Bennington schools AMA Agent has equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000
