Katie Day, M: 402-681-4222, katie.day@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Beautiful, spacious, East facing 2 year old Elkhorn ranch with a newly finished basement! From the moment you step in to this amazing home you will be impressed. Open floor plan, bright white kitchen with quartz counters, LVT Floors, and a Farmhouse Sink. Plenty of storage and cabinet space! Three spacious bedrooms on the main level plus primary suite w/ walk-in closet, Primary bath feels like a spa with it's walk-in tiled shower. Basement finished in 2022 with a huge rec room, 4th bedroom and 3/4 bath plus a large storage area. Fully fenced, flat backyard with covered 15x15 patio that's perfect for entertaining. Over $60k in updates when this home was built just 2 years ago! 3 car garage w/8' doors and 10ft high living room ceilings. Just a few blocks to elementary school and close to shopping, dining and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000
