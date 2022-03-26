Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Open Sat 3/26 1-3pm! Your dream home awaits in this meticulously maintained 2 Story in the highly sought after Elkhorn School District! Nestled on an expansive corner lot, it will exceed your expectations w/ it's attractive interior & abundance of space! Fall in love w/ the modern color scheme; designer finishes; spacious living areas w/ 9ft ceilings; a grand family room w/ natural light; a dazzling kitchen w/ oodles of quartz counters/tons of cabinets, tile backsplash & massive walk-in pantry; main floor office/bonus room plus a 2nd floor that is sure to impress w/ it's big laundry room; 4 huge bedrooms all w/ bathroom access & walk-in closets; & an expansive primary suite w/ spa-like bath & dreamy walk-in closet! Enjoy entertaining in the finished basement w/ rec room, 1/2 bath, storage space galore plus a spot to add a wet bar too! Fully fenced backyard plus close proximity to all of life's amenities, tops
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
The Fremont Police Department was advised of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Arlington at about 11:30 a…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
A former North Bend teacher wanted on a warrant has turned himself in, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.
When business owner Brian Fox bought Sawyer’s Car Wash earlier this year, he wanted nothing more than to carry on the community-oriented tradi…
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.