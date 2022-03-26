 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Open Sat 3/26 1-3pm! Your dream home awaits in this meticulously maintained 2 Story in the highly sought after Elkhorn School District! Nestled on an expansive corner lot, it will exceed your expectations w/ it's attractive interior & abundance of space! Fall in love w/ the modern color scheme; designer finishes; spacious living areas w/ 9ft ceilings; a grand family room w/ natural light; a dazzling kitchen w/ oodles of quartz counters/tons of cabinets, tile backsplash & massive walk-in pantry; main floor office/bonus room plus a 2nd floor that is sure to impress w/ it's big laundry room; 4 huge bedrooms all w/ bathroom access & walk-in closets; & an expansive primary suite w/ spa-like bath & dreamy walk-in closet! Enjoy entertaining in the finished basement w/ rec room, 1/2 bath, storage space galore plus a spot to add a wet bar too! Fully fenced backyard plus close proximity to all of life's amenities, tops

