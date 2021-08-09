Aaron Hueftle, M: 402-980-3849, aaron.hueftle@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story in highly desirable Manchester Ridge. Located close to Dodge street and within walking distance of Manchester Elementary, this home has everything you could ever want in a home. The large, open-concept kitchen/living room is perfect for entertaining with a covered deck to overlook all of Elkhorn. With 4 over-sized bedrooms, there is plenty of space for the entire family. Did I mention, the laundry is on the second floor, located right beside all of the bedrooms?!?!Don't delay and come see this pristine home today!TV and TV mount in main floor living room as well as garage refrigerator will stay. Pool table and pool table light will NOT stay.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
- Updated
At approximately 2 p.m., Aug. 8, Justin R. Adams, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a tra…
- Updated
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…
- Updated
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for Three Rivers Public Health Department.
In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
At approximately 8:25 a.m., Aug. 3, Deanne M. Ramirez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following …
- Updated
Compared to other sports, Dalton Blaha was drawn into competitive shooting as he could determine his success based on his personal input alone.
An Omaha man became entangled in weeds in East Lake Okoboji and drowned after saving his son from the very same weeds, according to local law enforcement.
Calling all citizens and taxpayers of Fremont. Are you paying attention to the administration's project list for spending your hard-earned dol…