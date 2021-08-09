4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Aaron Hueftle, M: 402-980-3849, aaron.hueftle@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story in highly desirable Manchester Ridge. Located close to Dodge street and within walking distance of Manchester Elementary, this home has everything you could ever want in a home. The large, open-concept kitchen/living room is perfect for entertaining with a covered deck to overlook all of Elkhorn. With 4 over-sized bedrooms, there is plenty of space for the entire family. Did I mention, the laundry is on the second floor, located right beside all of the bedrooms?!?!Don't delay and come see this pristine home today!TV and TV mount in main floor living room as well as garage refrigerator will stay. Pool table and pool table light will NOT stay.