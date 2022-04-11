 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Jill Lewis-Harris, M: 402-598-9121, Jill.lewisharris@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/jill.lewisharris - CUSTOM RANCH HOME LOCATED IN THE AWARD WINNING ELKHORN SCHOOL DISTRICT. MOVE-IN-READY WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CUSTOM CABINETS, DOORS AND TRIM. UPDATED MASTER SHOWER, BATHROOM COUNTERS AND TILE. EASY ACCESS TO DODGE EXPRESSWAY, SHOPPING AND MEDICAL FACILITIES. NEIGHBORHOOD OFFERS WALKING TRAILS, PLAYGROUND, SPLASH PAD, TENNIS & PICKLEBALL COURTS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News