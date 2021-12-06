 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Kelly Rasmussen, M: 402-714-6862, kellyras@msn.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Huge Custom-built walkout 2 story that backs to trees!! Almost 3200 finished sq ft on the main level w/ another 1500 sq ft in the walkout lower level ready for your finishes. Main floor family room with cozy fireplace & built ins. Main floor office. Formal dining room! Drop zone w/ built ins. Big open concept kitchen w/ wood flooring, large granite island, birch cabinets, large eat in area, walk-in pantry & all stainless-steel appliances. 2nd floor with 4 good sized bedrooms! Laundry room has cabinets, sink and shelving! Extra Nook area in hall! Master suite has jacuzzi tub, double sinks, large shower & big walk-in closet. Amazing backyard! Deck! Huge patio w/ firepit area and pond! Great location!! Close to Dodge Expressway, shopping, hospitals & schools!

