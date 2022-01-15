Matthew Lindauer, M: 402-618-6573, matthewlindauerrealty@gmail.com, - Make this popular two story home by Mercury Builders your own! Our Lexington floor plan offers four bedrooms, three bathroom and a spacious three car garage. Act fast and have a say in how this one is finished by selecting your own finishes! Photos are of similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $454,900
