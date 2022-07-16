4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $465,000

Travis Saint, M: 402-517-1303, travis.saint@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Showings begin on Friday, July 15th at 8:00 am. This immaculate & spacious 2 story Sagewood home in the Elkhorn school district is just waiting for you to call it home! The west facing front porch is great for morning coffee, & is ready for your porch swing. This home is only 4 years old but has been completely updated w/ new LVP flooring and paint. Island kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances & easy access to the large, flat, fully fenced in back yard. Drop zone off of kitchen w/ garage access. The open concept main level is perfect for spending quality family time together around the living room fireplace, & the finished basement w/ bar makes this home perfect for entertaining guests. The second level has four large bedrooms, w/ a huge primary bedroom featuring ensuite w/ double vanity & large walk in closet. Laundry is conveniently located on the second level. All three schools ar