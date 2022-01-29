 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Open 1/30 1-4! Nestled in a prime location, on a west-facing lot, this completely move-in ready ranch home offers stunning curb appeal & pristine interior! Discover a gleaming inside showcasing an open floorplan w/ spacious living room w/ 9ft+ ceilings, bright windows w/ designer blinds & flows beautifully into the chef's, eat-in kitchen featuring granite counters, custom birch cabinets, tile backsplash & a big walk-in pantry! Huge primary suite w/ walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/ tall vanity & walk-in tile shower; large secondary beds plus main floor laundry & drop zone too! The finished basement is the perfect spot to entertain or watch movies all weekend long w/ it's massive rec room, wet bar, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom plus an abundance of storage too! The outdoor space is what dreams are made of w/ it's covered patio to relax after a long day at work! The close proximity to shopping, dining & amenities ga

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two face drug charges

Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News