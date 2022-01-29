4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Open 1/30 1-4! Nestled in a prime location, on a west-facing lot, this completely move-in ready ranch home offers stunning curb appeal & pristine interior! Discover a gleaming inside showcasing an open floorplan w/ spacious living room w/ 9ft+ ceilings, bright windows w/ designer blinds & flows beautifully into the chef's, eat-in kitchen featuring granite counters, custom birch cabinets, tile backsplash & a big walk-in pantry! Huge primary suite w/ walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/ tall vanity & walk-in tile shower; large secondary beds plus main floor laundry & drop zone too! The finished basement is the perfect spot to entertain or watch movies all weekend long w/ it's massive rec room, wet bar, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom plus an abundance of storage too! The outdoor space is what dreams are made of w/ it's covered patio to relax after a long day at work! The close proximity to shopping, dining & amenities ga