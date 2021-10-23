4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Landon Falcone, M: 402-871-1438, landon.falcone@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Your new home awaits! Come see this outstanding 4 bed/3.5 bath Ranch located in Brookfield At The Ridges gated community. Built in 2018, this Ranch is one of the newest in the community, and it sits in a cul-de-sac. Everything comes fully equipped, from the exotic Brazilian Cherry wood floors to the granite countertops, you can expect only the finest finishes here. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, sporting all the appliances necessary to cook for a family. Unwind afterward in the Master Bathroom’s Jacuzzi tub, or even step outside and enjoy the covered patio, complete with a fireplace/TV ready capabilities. The basement is a true gem as well. It includes all the works with a wet bar, dishwasher, sink, etc. as well as plenty of space to sprawl out and entertain. Also comes with Pella Windows and Dual-Zoned HVAC system. Not to mention, the 3 car tandem garage makes this Ranch perfect for those wh