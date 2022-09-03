4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Erin Oberhauser, M: 402-677-1883, realtorerin@me.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Open house Sunday, 9/11, 2:00-4:00. 5-year-old Vencil Homes custom 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car, 2-story Home. This home has all the goodies including a two-story entry, formal dining room/flex space, floor to ceiling stone fireplace with hearth and mantle, drop zone with five “lockers”, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, custom backsplash, birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, second floor laundry with cabinets, rod and countertop for folding, high efficiency furnace & humidifier, Pella windows. Primary suite has tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, double vanity & walk-in shower. Second floor bath has double sinks. Flat .25 acre lot with nice landscaping, covered patio, sprinkler system and partial fences.