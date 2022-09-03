Erin Oberhauser, M: 402-677-1883, realtorerin@me.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Open house Sunday, 9/11, 2:00-4:00. 5-year-old Vencil Homes custom 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car, 2-story Home. This home has all the goodies including a two-story entry, formal dining room/flex space, floor to ceiling stone fireplace with hearth and mantle, drop zone with five “lockers”, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, custom backsplash, birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, second floor laundry with cabinets, rod and countertop for folding, high efficiency furnace & humidifier, Pella windows. Primary suite has tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, double vanity & walk-in shower. Second floor bath has double sinks. Flat .25 acre lot with nice landscaping, covered patio, sprinkler system and partial fences.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000
A Fremont teen died after a motorcycle accident on Sunday near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue.
PLATTSMOUTH — The widening of U.S. Highway 75 will force a temporary closure of its intersection with Murray Road that goes east into the Beav…
LaVonna Emanuel smiles as she tells the story.
NSP conducts commercial vehicle inspections
Police arrest Omaha man
March 3, 2004—August 28, 2022
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
PLATTSMOUTH — A 25-year-old Omaha woman and two others, one of them a 23-year-old Plattsmouth resident, were in a one-vehicle rollover acciden…
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recently took a report of theft that occurred at 4924 N. County Road 26, northeast of Fremont.
Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that collided with a Cozad Community School bus Thursday night.