Anne A Duggins, M: 402-707-3203, aduggins@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Pristine ranch home in Stone Creek Meticulously maintained, this showstopper features engineered wood floors(2020) throughout the main floor and all new interior paint(2021) throughout entire house. The bright and airy living room opens up to a stunning kitchen featuring custom Birch cabinets, SS appliances (new dishwasher 2021), granite countertops, pantry, and coffee bar. Primary suite with huge walk-in closet and en-suite bath with walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom on main could also flex as an office. The spacious basement features plenty of natural light and offers two more bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, wet bar, huge rec room, and large storage room. Convenient main floor laundry with nearby drop-zone. Relax out back on the covered patio or take a stroll to the neighborhood park. Great location close to lake, walking trails, new high school and new Stone Creek Clubhouse. 4 car garage with Monkey Bar storage system! Welcome
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000
PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highwa…
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…
Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.
Betty (McDonald) George
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced, because he's now one of the hottest brands going in country music.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. May 17 to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.