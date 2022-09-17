4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

Mari Rensch, M: 402-714-2662, mari@renschgroup.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new 2-story home, without waiting to build and dealing with builder price increases. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was tastefully designed. The front office makes a perfect work from home space, with a sliding barn door for extra privacy. This home is full of storage space, including the walk-in pantry and generous closet sizes. The basement has a rough-in for a bathroom and lots of extra space. The spacious, flat backyard has a deck plus a patio and the yard is fully fenced! Playset is included. Get to know your neighbors at the neighborhood pool in the summertime. The brand new beautiful Stratford Elementary is only .2 miles away and the middle school is just a little further! AMA.