Jake Romero, M: 402-577-1028, jromero@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - This Elkhorn ranch offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and is located in the desirable Indian Pointe subdivision. The open great room creates a feeling of spaciousness by merging the family entertainment area, kitchen and dinette. The center kitchen island offers ample room for seating, gathering and food preparation while easily interfacing with the great room. Secondary bedrooms are separated from the primary suite creating a sense of privacy. The primary closet has separate access to the laundry room, which provides convenience and functionality. The finished lower level offers a large rec-room with wet-bar perfect for entertaining. The garage is complete with electric heater and garage doors w/windows allowing natural lighting. Schedule a private tour to see all this home has to offer. AMA. Agent has equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims offered the freshman’s name unsolicited on Monday. And it wasn’t from Sims’ side of the ball.
After a vote of their teammates, three more Nebraska football players have earned single-digit jersey designations
Nebraska football has a tidy plan for its quarterback run game. Everybody does until it's third-and-four in the Big Ten, writes Sam McKewon.
If starter Jeff Sims went down, Matt Rhule is confident that Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy would keep the offense moving along.
The Nebraska volleyball team is tied for No. 5 in the AVCA preseason poll released on Tuesday afternoon.